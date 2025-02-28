Libya’s LISCO exports HBI to Turkey and Morocco

Libya-based rebar producer Libyan Iron & Steel Company (LISCO) is preparing to export hot briquetted iron (HBI) to Turkey and Morocco from Misrata port, according to media reports. These shipments are part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its international presence.

Accordingly, the ships “Gemini Capo” and “Hakkı Aykın” docked at the company’s port are being loaded with 10,000 mt of HBI and 5,000 mt of HBI destined to Turkey and Morocco, respectively.

Previously, LISCO exported 8,000 mt of rebar to Lebanon, 30,000 mt of HBI to Portugal, and 26,300 mt of HBI to Italy.