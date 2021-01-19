Liberty Steel restarts EAF at Hutu Częstochowa

Tuesday, 19 January 2021 16:39:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based Liberty Steel Group, part of the GFG Alliance, has announced that it has restarted the electric arc furnace at the Hutu Częstochowa steel mill in Poland. The resumption of the electric arc furnace is a significant step in Liberty’s plan to revitalize the plant.

The mill’s electric arc furnace, which has an annual steel production capacity of 700,000 mt, had been idled since October 2020.

Liberty Steel took over the lease on Hutu Częstochowa at the end of December last year and restarted the plant’s rolling mill, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The rolling mill used the steel from Liberty Ostrava in the Czech Republic. The plant benefited from Liberty’s European presence and procurement capability to secure the scrap and other material required for the restart of its electric arc furnace operation.

“I am very pleased that we have worked effectively to restart the Huta’s electric arc furnace so quickly, using a mix of Liberty resources and know-how and the local team’s commitment to revitalize their business. We look forward to further positive developments over the next few months,” Paramjit Kahlon, CEO, primary steel and integrated mining at Liberty Steel Group, said.