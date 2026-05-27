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Liberty Galati assets auction to restart in June after court approval

Wednesday, 27 May 2026 11:34:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The auction process for the assets of Romania’s sole flat steel producer Liberty Galati is set to restart in June following court approval in Romania, according to media reports.

The auction will take place on June 19, 2026, and the sale process reportedly includes Galati steelworks and Liberty Tubular Products Galati with the assets totally valued at approximately €463 million.

Court approves restart of sale procedure

Romanian reports stated that the court overseeing the insolvency-related proceedings approved the continuation of the auction process, allowing the sale procedure to move forward.

The planned auction forms part of broader efforts to stabilize operations and address financial difficulties affecting the company.

The relaunch of the auction reaffirms Liberty Galati’s position as a strategic industrial asset and a compelling investment opportunity. The new phase of the process follows an updated market valuation and a revised definition of the asset package included in the sale.

According to the latest restructuring plan submitted to the Galati Court, Liberty Galati could now be sold through a new auction starting from at least €444 million, almost half the level of the previous sale attempt launched in March, when the company had reportedly been offered for around €709 million, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Romania European Union M&A Liberty Steel 

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