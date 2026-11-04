Latin American steel output extends recovery in August 2026 as import penetration reaches record 43.5 percent

Latin America's crude steel production recorded its sixth consecutive month of year-on-year growth in August 2026, according to the Latin American Steel Association (Alacero). However, imports accounted for a record 43.5 percent of apparent regional consumption in January-August.

Crude steel output rises three percent in January-August

August crude steel production increased by 3.7 percent year on year to 4.7 million mt, bringing January-August output to 38.2 million mt, up three percent.

Rolled steel production reached its highest monthly level this year at 4.6 million mt, up 9.9 percent. Eight-month output rose by 1.7 percent to 34.9 million mt.

Imports increase as exports lose ground

Apparent rolled steel consumption climbed by 12.9 percent to seven million mt in August. Imports increased by 12.3 percent to 2.9 million mt, while exports fell by 4.9 percent to 522,000 mt. The January-August steel trade deficit widened to 18.4 million mt from 17.9 million mt a year earlier.

Automotive and construction support demand

Automotive activity grew by 2.8 percent in January-September, while construction expanded by 1.2 percent in January-August. Machinery and household goods remained in contraction.