Usiminas Q3 net profit falls 43.2 percent from Q2 on weaker operating performance

Brazilian steel and iron ore producer Usiminas reported a net profit equivalent to $44.751 million in Q3, 2026, down 43.2 percent from the previous quarter.

According to the company, the business environment in the third quarter of 2026 remained challenging amid imbalances in global steel supply, volatility in international markets, and uncertainty over growth in major economies.

The company added that, against this backdrop, it maintained its focus on operational efficiency and financial discipline despite pressure on profitability.

Net sales revenue rose 1.2 percent to $1.142 billion and the cost of products sold rose 4.4 percent to $1.023 billion, so gross profit fell 20.3 percent to $118.319 million, while operating profit fell 43.2 percent to $44.751 million.

By volume, steel product sales rose 5 percent to 1.034 million mt, while iron ore sales fell 18 percent to 2.014 million mt.

Usiminas reports its results in Brazilian reals (BRL), and figures here were converted at BRL 5.43 per US dollar.