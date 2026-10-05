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Latin American steel consumption hits record in July 2026 as imports gain market share

Monday, 05 October 2026 13:50:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Latin America's apparent rolled steel consumption rose by 6.4 percent year on year to 7.1 million mt in July 2026, its highest monthly level since records began in 2011, according to the Latin American Steel Association (Alacero), with imports accounting for much of the increase.

Record imports widen steel trade deficit

July imports increased by 10.4 percent year on year to a record 3.2 million mt, bringing January-July shipments to 18.8 million mt, up 0.9 percent. Imports represented 41.4 percent of regional consumption during the period, compared with 41.0 percent in 2025.

January-July exports edged down by 0.1 percent to 3.9 million mt, widening the regional steel trade deficit to 14.9 million mt from 14.7 million mt a year earlier.

Steel production shows moderate recovery

Crude steel output increased by 5.6 percent year on year to 4.9 million mt in July, taking January-July production to 33.4 million mt, up 2.6 percent. Rolled steel output rose by 4.9 percent to 4.5 million mt, lifting cumulative production by 0.6 percent to 30.1 million mt and reversing the decline recorded through June.

Tags: South America Steelmaking 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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