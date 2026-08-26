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July average freight rates mostly stable for Brazilian finished steel imports

Wednesday, 26 August 2026 23:05:52 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The average freight rate for the Brazilian steel imports in July was $64 a metric ton (mt), compared with $63/mt in June, according to the Brazilian foreign trade central system, Siscomex.

For HRC imports, it was $42/mt, for Egypt, $54/mt, for South Korea, $63/mt, for China, $51/mt, for Austria, and $54/mt for Vietnam.

For CRC, it was $63/mt for Vietnam and $53/mt for China.

For coated flat products, it was $62/mt for China, $59/mt for Vietnam, $136/mt for South Korea, $92/mt for Japan, $74/mt from India, $38/mt for Germany, $54/mt for Peru, and $40/mt for Turkey.

For wire rod, it was $45/mt for Egypt, $24/mt for Germany, $92/mt for China and $43/mt from Argentina.

For rebars, it was $37/mt for Egypt, $75/mt for Russia, $121/mt from China, and $149/mt for South Korea.

For flat bars, $43/mt from Spain, $32/mt for Turkey, $207/mt for China, $38/mt from Italy, and $115/mt for Taiwan.

For beams, $216/mt for China, $25/mt for Turkey, and $223/mt from the UK.

For steel wire, $136/mt for China, $27/mt for Egypt, $28/mt for Turkey, $274/mt for South Korea, and $115/mt for Austria.

In July, Brazilian finished steel imports from China accounted for 20 percent of the total volume, down from 29 percent in June. The decline reflects the impact of antidumping duties imposed by Brazilian authorities in February on imports of CRC and coated flat products from China.

Tags: Brazil South America Distribution Freight 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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