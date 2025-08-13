 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Judicial...

Judicial reorganization was concluded at Samarco

Wednesday, 13 August 2025 21:49:23 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

The Brazilian iron ore and pellets producer, Samarco, informed that a civil court in the state of Minas Gerais decreed the termination of its judicial reorganization process.

According to the company, “the recovery measures set forth in the Judicial Reorganization Plan have been successfully implemented in accordance with the established terms, deadlines, and conditions, with most of the actions concluded by early 2024”.

The reorganization enabled Samarco to restructure liabilities exceeding the equivalent to $9.2 billion, across approximately 10,000 creditors, while preserving its operational continuity and maintaining its social and environmental commitments and to the definitive reparation of the impacts related to the Fundão Dam failure.

The 2015 collapse of the Fundão Dam killed 19 people and is regarded as Brazil's largest environmental disaster.


Tags: Brazil South America 

Similar articles

Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil increase in July

13 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian HRC domestic price declines in two weeks

13 Aug | Flats and Slab

Brazilian slabs export price maintains stability

12 Aug | Flats and Slab

Samarco posts a net loss for Q2 2025

11 Aug | Steel News

Exports of heavy plates from Brazil increase in July

11 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases

11 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian iron ore and pellets exports achieve record volume in July

09 Aug | Steel News

Wire rod exports from Brazil shows sharp increase in July

08 Aug | Steel News

Ex-Brazil BPI trading to US resumes after over a month, prices settle at pre-negotiation level

08 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazil challenges US tariffs at WTO

08 Aug | Steel News