Jiujiang PXSteel implements maintenances of BF and construction steel rolling line

Wednesday, 08 February 2023 10:48:44 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Jiangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Jiujiang PXSteel Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Jiujiang PXSteel), a subsidiary of Jiangxi Fangda Steel Group, has announced that it started to implement maintenance works on its 450 cubic meters blast furnace as of February 6, with the works due to last for 40 days, resulting in a daily shortfall of 1,700 mt in molten iron output.

In particular, the rolling mill for construction steel will also undergo maintenances, resulting in a daily shortfall of 2,000 mt in output.


