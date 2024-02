Wednesday, 28 February 2024 11:33:18 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Gansu Province-based Chinese steelmaker JISCO announced that the company’s output value in January this year is expected to amount to RMB 10.6 billion, up 9.0 percent year on year, while its gross profit is expected to rise by 66 percent year on year.

In January, JISCO’s outputs of welding materials and metal products increased by 26.4 percent and 23.4 percent, respectively, contributing to the year-on-year rise in its profit.