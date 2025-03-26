Jindal Shadeed to upgrade its casting machine in Oman

Umman-based steel producer Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel has commissioned Italian plantmaker Danieli to upgrade its casting machine at its Sohar plant. The upgrade will diversify product mix at the plant, enabling the production of steel at various specifications such as round 450 mm, round 380 mm, and 250x350 mm for rail applications.

The new products will be gradually cast starting from July 2025 through March 2026 according to a "phased" intervention to minimize outage time.

Danieli will provide advanced automation and control systems, including electromagnetic stirrers for rail steel applications to Jindal Shadeed within the context of the upgrade and the company will have access to serve various sectors such as construction, oil and gas, automotive, power generation, infrastructure and chemicals.