 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Jindal...

Jindal Shadeed to upgrade its casting machine in Oman

Wednesday, 26 March 2025 13:56:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Umman-based steel producer Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel has commissioned Italian plantmaker Danieli to upgrade its casting machine at its Sohar plant. The upgrade will diversify product mix at the plant, enabling the production of steel at various specifications such as round 450 mm, round 380 mm, and 250x350 mm for rail applications.

The new products will be gradually cast starting from July 2025 through March 2026 according to a "phased" intervention to minimize outage time.

Danieli will provide advanced automation and control systems, including electromagnetic stirrers for rail steel applications to Jindal Shadeed within the context of the upgrade and the company will have access to serve various sectors such as construction, oil and gas, automotive, power generation, infrastructure and chemicals.


Tags: Oman Middle East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Oman’s Vulcan Green Steel to supply low-emission steel to Volkswagen

13 Jun | Steel News

Vitkovice Steel to receive green slab from Vulcan Green Steel’s new plant in Oman

07 Jun | Steel News

Oman’s JSIS proceeds with trial wire rod production

13 May | Steel News

GCC buyers continue to restock with Indian HRC, offers relatively stable

10 Jan | Flats and Slab

Oman-based Vulcan Green Steel orders DRI plant from Danieli and Tenova

07 Dec | Steel News

Sunil Kumar at IREPAS: GCC steel demand to reach 38 million mt by 2030

18 Sep | Steel News

GCC buyers continue to restock with Chinese HRC

06 Sep | Flats and Slab

Oman’s Jindal Shadeed to use railway network for shipments to UAE

03 Aug | Steel News

Oman’s Al Jazeera breaks ground for its new rolling mill

28 Jul | Steel News

Oman-based Jindal Shadeed to build new carbon capture plant

12 Jun | Steel News