JFE Steel starts operating continuous casting plant No. 7 in Kurashiki

Thursday, 17 June 2021 11:55:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese steelmaker JFE Steel has announced that it has started operation at the continuous casting plant No. 7 at its West Japan Works (Kurashiki) on June 16. The plant’s construction started in November 2017.

The plant built with an investment of JPY 53 million has an annual production capacity of two million mt of thick plate and thin plate. With the equipment that started operation, large-section slabs can be cast with high efficiency, and the latest control mechanisms can significantly improve the surface and internal quality of the slab.


