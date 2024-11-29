Japan’s steel exports down 4.1 percent in January-October

In October this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.52 million metric tons, decreasing by 4.1 percent month on month and 6.4 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-October period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 26.40 million mt, down by 4.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first ten months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 3.95 million metric tons, down 17.9 percent, while exports to China decreased by 4.3 percent to 2.25 million metric tons. The export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.50 million metric tons, up by 11.3 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 3.64 million metric tons, decreasing by 8.5 percent, while exports to the US totaled 1.02 million metric tons, down by 1.5 percent, all year on year.