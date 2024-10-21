 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down...

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down 20.1 percent in August from July

Monday, 21 October 2024 11:25:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Japan’s cold rolled sheet and strip shipments moved down by 20.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 16.5 percent on year-on-year basis, amounting to 341,926 metric tons. 44.1 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 55.9 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data.

Meanwhile, in the given month, Japan’s CR sheet and strip inventories increased by 9.7 percent compared to the previous month, totaling 732,033 metric tons, and were up by 7.6 percent year on year. 75.2 percent of inventories were held by steel manufacturers, while 24.8 percent were held by steel traders.

In August, Japan’s CR sheet and strip production amounted to 406,559 mt, down by 1.1 percent month on month and by 5.9 percent year on year.


Tags: CRS Flats Japan Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Romanian flat steel spot prices stable amid insufficient demand

18 Oct | Flats and Slab

Turkey's flat steel spot prices increase further despite slower trade

17 Oct | Flats and Slab

Romanian flats producer not offering, local traders raise offers slightly

11 Oct | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s flat spot prices continue to rise amid higher HRC prices

09 Oct | Flats and Slab

Romania's flat steel spot prices decline amid delicate outlook

04 Oct | Flats and Slab

Flat steel spot prices in Turkey rise in line with local mills’ HRC prices

02 Oct | Flats and Slab

Local Turkish flat steel spot prices stable as discounts fail to attract buyers' attention

25 Sep | Flats and Slab

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 22.7 percent in July from June

16 Sep | Steel News

Romania's flat steel prices stable while market outlook uncertain

13 Sep | Flats and Slab

Turkish flats spot market remains stable despite high stocks, weak demand

12 Sep | Flats and Slab