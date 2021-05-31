﻿
English
Japan’s steel exports down 8.9 percent in Jan-Apr

Monday, 31 May 2021 11:02:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.74 million metric tons, down 13.2 percent month on month and decreasing by 3.6 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-April period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 11.07 million mt, falling by 8.9 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. 

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first four months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 1.37 million metric tons, down 27.1 percent, while exports to China increased by 6.4 percent to 1.71 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 769,493 metric tons, down by 17.7 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 1.98 million metric tons, rising by 29.0 percent, while exports to the US totaled 339,132 metric tons, decreasing by seven percent, all year on year. 

Exports

 

April (mt)

Change m-o-m (%)

January-April (mt)

Change y-o-y (%)

Semi-finished

273,718

-22.2

1,154,124

-27.9

Bars

49,175

17.4

138,662

9.1

Wire rod

53,024

7.2

182,571

33.6

Heavy plate

220,995

-14.2

795,229

-8.5

HRC

768,983

-20.9

3,448,523

-15.6

CRC

159,675

-20.9

689,447

-2.4

Galvanized sheet

237,045

4.2

870,635

10.9

