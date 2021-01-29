Japan’s steel exports down 4.9 percent in 2020

Friday, 29 January 2021 11:02:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.56 million metric tons, up five percent month on month and decreasing by 7.4 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In 2020, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 32.14 million mt, falling by 4.9 percent compared to the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in 2020 the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 4.80 million metric tons, down 11 percent, while exports to China increased by 14.5 percent to 5.86 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 2.45 million metric tons, up by 8.5 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 3.81 million metric tons, falling by 26.5 percent, while exports to the US totaled 889,638 metric tons, declining by 30.5 percent, all year on year.