Japan’s steel exports down 4.7 percent in January-November

Monday, 28 December 2020 15:05:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.43 million metric tons, down 2.5 percent month on month and decreasing by 10.4 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-November period of this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 29.57 million mt, falling by 4.7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. 

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first 11 months of the year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 4.46 million metric tons, down 11.3 percent, while exports to China increased by 18.4 percent to 5.47 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 2.29 million metric tons, up by 13 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 3.35 million metric tons, falling by 30.2 percent, while exports to the US totaled 824,585 metric tons, declining by 31.2 percent, all year on year. 

November

2020 (mt)

Change m-o-m (%)

January- November

2020

Change y-o-y (%)

Semi-finished

291,107

29.2

3,738,023

17.4

Bars

28,241

-7.8

323,628

-16.4

Wire rod

42,307

-3.9

338,187

-20.5

Heavy plate

196,068

11.5

2,287,664

-3.5

HRC

754,963

-16.3

10,101,838

3

CRC

157,976

21

1,561,889

-21

Galvanized sheet

162,392

13.7

1,762,920

-16.4

