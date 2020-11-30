﻿
English
Japan’s steel exports down 4.1 percent in January-October

Monday, 30 November 2020 17:18:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.49 million metric tons, up 0.2 percent month on month and decreasing by 12.8 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-October period of this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 27.14 million mt, falling by 4.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. 

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first 10 months of the year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 4.13 million metric tons, down 9.9 percent, while exports to China increased by 21 percent to 5.04 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 2.12 million metric tons, up by 15 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 2.96 million metric tons, falling by 32.9 percent, while exports to the US totaled 765,914 metric tons, declining by 32.2 percent, all year on year. 

October

2020 (mt)

Change m-o-m (%)

January- October

2020

Change y-o-y (%)

Semi-finished

225,256

-19.1

3,446,917

19.1

Bars

30,616

18.2

295,387

-16.9

Wire rod

44,019

87.9

295,880

-26.7

Heavy plate

175,839

17.4

2,091,597

-3

HRC

901,738

-1

9,346,875

10.6

CRC

130,479

-3.3

1,403,912

10.2

Galvanized sheet

142,807

15.9

1,600,528

-16.7

