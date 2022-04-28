﻿
Japan’s steel exports down 2.6 percent in Jan-Mar

Thursday, 28 April 2022 14:48:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 3.14 million metric tons, up 22.3 percent month on month and decreasing by 0.3 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-March period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 8.11 million mt, falling by 2.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first three months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 1.42 million metric tons, up 39.2 percent, while exports to China decreased by 7.7 percent to 1.13 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 444,083 metric tons, down by 22.1 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 1.19 million metric tons, falling by 18.3 percent, while exports to the US totaled 287,788 metric tons, increasing by 9.7 percent, all year on year. 

Exports

 

March (mt)

Change m-o-m (%)

January-March (mt)

Change y-o-y (%)

Semi-finished

257,758

-8.7

783,155

-11.0

Bars

69,779

84.6

147,965

65.3

Wire rod

42,789

7.9

114,199

-11.8

Heavy plate

268,260

19.6

713,981

24.3

HRC

1,082,557

32.4

2,700,563

0.7

CRC

185,612

18.8

480,271

-9.3

Galvanized sheet

192,473

9.6

509,622

-19.6

