Japan’s steel exports down 13.1 percent in January

Friday, 26 February 2021 15:12:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.46 million metric tons, down 3.7 percent month on month and decreasing by 13.1 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in January the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 325,506 metric tons, down 27.5 percent, while exports to China decreased by 0.1 percent to 399,985 metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 160,059 metric tons, down by 8.2 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 423,178 metric tons, rising by 40.4 percent, while exports to the US totaled 69,970 metric tons, declining by 6.4 percent, all year on year.