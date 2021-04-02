Japan’s steel exports down 11 percent in Jan-Feb

Friday, 02 April 2021 14:28:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.71 million metric tons, up 9.9 percent month on month and decreasing by nine percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-February period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 5.17 million mt, falling by 11 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first two months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 640,049 metric tons, down 27.5 percent, while exports to China decreased by 7.8 percent to 762,106 metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 321,779 metric tons, down by 25 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 946,612 metric tons, rising by 30.1 percent, while exports to the US totaled 180,569 metric tons, increasing by 18.0 percent, all year on year.