Japan’s steel exports down 10.5 percent in Jan-Mar

In March this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 3.15 million metric tons, up 16.5 percent month on month and decreasing by 9.6 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-March period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 8.33 million mt, falling by 10.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first three months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 1.02 million metric tons, down 28.9 percent, while exports to China decreased by 0.9 percent to 1.23 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 570,026 metric tons, down by 14.8 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 1.47 million metric tons, rising by 25.4 percent, while exports to the US totaled 262,414 metric tons, increasing by 1.6 percent, all year on year.