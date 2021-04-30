﻿
English
Japan’s steel exports down 10.5 percent in Jan-Mar

Friday, 30 April 2021 12:11:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 3.15 million metric tons, up 16.5 percent month on month and decreasing by 9.6 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-March period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 8.33 million mt, falling by 10.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. 

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first three months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 1.02 million metric tons, down 28.9 percent, while exports to China decreased by 0.9 percent to 1.23 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 570,026 metric tons, down by 14.8 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 1.47 million metric tons, rising by 25.4 percent, while exports to the US totaled 262,414 metric tons, increasing by 1.6 percent, all year on year. 

Exports

 

March (mt)

Change m-o-m (%)

January-March (mt)

Change y-o-y (%)

Semi-finished

351,933

22.0

880,407

-23.8

Bars

41,875

35.7

47,612

-5.6

Wire rod

49,476

3.6

129,547

26.7

Heavy plate

257,699

55.5

574,233

-12.8

HRC

972,674

17.5

2,679,540

-14.9

CRC

201,941

9.3

529,772

-6.0

Galvanized sheet

227,531

1.8

633,590

5.1

Tags: Japan  crc  imp/exp statistics  hrc  galvanized  longs  flats  wire rod  semis  plate  Far East


