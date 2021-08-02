﻿
English
Japan’s steel exports down 0.8 percent in January-June

Monday, 02 August 2021 15:59:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 3.08 million metric tons, up 11.1 percent month on month and 27.5 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-June period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 16.94 million mt, falling by 0.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. 

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first six months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 2.12 million metric tons, down 21.3 percent, while exports to China decreased by 3.5 percent to 2.61 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.20 million metric tons, down by 11.5 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 2.98 million metric tons, rising by 48.8 percent, while exports to the US totaled 576,945 metric tons, increasing by 16.3 percent, all year on year. 

Exports

 

June (mt)

Change m-o-m (%)

January-June (mt)

Change y-o-y (%)

Semi-finished

420,286

33.9

1,888,399

-15.4

Bars

64,493

29.8

252,856

32.6

Wire rod

53,679

15.4

282,772

60.5

Heavy plate

249,878

26.0

1,243,426

-3.5

HRC

900,773

1.9

5,232,920

-7.8

CRC

184,848

10.1

1,042,096

11.4

Galvanized sheet

206,406

-1.2

1,286,039

17.9

