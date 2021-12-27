Japan’s steel exports up 6.8 percent in January-November

Monday, 27 December 2021 11:44:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.88 million metric tons, up 3.6 percent month on month and up 18.3 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-November period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 31.58 million mt, rising by 6.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first 11 months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 4.52 million metric tons, up 1.3 percent, while exports to China decreased by 13.5 percent to 4.73 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 2.16 million metric tons, down by 5.3 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 5.52 million metric tons, rising by 64.8 percent, while exports to the US totaled 1.05 million metric tons, increasing by 27.8 percent, all year on year.