﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 6.8 percent in January-November

Monday, 27 December 2021 11:44:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.88 million metric tons, up 3.6 percent month on month and up 18.3 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-November period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 31.58 million mt, rising by 6.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first 11 months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 4.52 million metric tons, up 1.3 percent, while exports to China decreased by 13.5 percent to 4.73 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 2.16 million metric tons, down by 5.3 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 5.52 million metric tons, rising by 64.8 percent, while exports to the US totaled 1.05 million metric tons, increasing by 27.8 percent, all year on year. 

Exports

 

November (mt)

Change m-o-m (%)

January-November (mt)

Change y-o-y (%)

Semi-finished

323,197

35.3

3,353,662

-10.3

Bars

34,537

-47.8

574,578

77.5

Wire rod

36,986

-6.8

477,042

41.1

Heavy plate

246,238

14.4

2,428,116

6.1

HRC

960,906

14.3

9,808,781

-2.9

CRC

181,756

9.6

1,943,843

24.4

Galvanized sheet

199,520

-11.3

2,353,505

33.5

Tags: crc  Japan  wire rod  plate  hrc  longs  flats  Far East  galvanized  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24 Dec

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 5.2% in mid-December
23 Dec

Japanese crude steel output down 2.2% in November from October
16 Dec

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 13.6 percent in October
14 Dec

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.4% in early Dec
29 Nov

Japan’s steel exports up 5.8 percent in January-October