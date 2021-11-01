﻿
English
Japan’s steel exports up 5.2 percent in January-September

Monday, 01 November 2021 13:35:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.97 million metric tons, up 0.8 percent month on month and up 19.2 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-September period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 25.92 million mt, rising by 5.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. 

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first nine months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 3.53 million metric tons, down 6.2 percent, while exports to China decreased by 14.7 percent to 3.90 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.83 million metric tons, down by five percent, exports to Thailand totaled 4.60 million metric tons, rising by 76.0 percent, while exports to the US totaled 841,899 metric tons, increasing by 21.2 percent, all year on year. 

Exports

 

September (mt)

Change m-o-m (%)

January-September (mt)

Change y-o-y (%)

Semi-finished

280,960

-5.3

2,791,524

-13.4

Bars

78,384

-3.6

473,917

79.0

Wire rod

39,729

-4.8

400,356

59.0

Heavy plate

266,406

20.9

1,966,653

2.7

HRC

873,094

-6.7

8,007,366

-5.1

CRC

182,099

1.6

1,596,290

25.3

Galvanized sheet

232,693

15.2

1,928,936

32.3

