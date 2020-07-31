Japan’s steel exports up 4.8 percent in H1

Friday, 31 July 2020 12:52:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Japan's iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.42 million metric tons, down 3.1 percent month on month and decreasing by 16.7 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the first half of this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 17.07 million mt, rising by 4.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan's major iron and steel product export markets, in the first half of the year the country's iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 2.7 million metric tons, down 1.7 percent, while exports to China increased by 12.2 percent to 2.7 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.36 million metric tons, up by 34.1 percent, exports to Thailand totaled two million metric tons, falling by 22.7 percent, while exports to the US totaled 496,244 metric tons, declining by 30.4 percent, all year on year.