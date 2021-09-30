Japan’s steel exports up 3.6 percent in January-August

Thursday, 30 September 2021 10:54:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.95 million metric tons, down 3.5 percent month on month and up 14.0 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-August period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 22.95 million mt, rising by 3.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first eight months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 3.05 million metric tons, down 11.6 percent, while exports to China decreased by 12.9 percent to 3.47 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.62 million metric tons, down by 7.5 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 4.17 million metric tons, rising by 74.0 percent, while exports to the US totaled 736,609 metric tons, increasing by 18.8 percent, all year on year.