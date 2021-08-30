Japan’s steel exports up 2.2 percent in January-July

Monday, 30 August 2021 12:10:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 3.06 million metric tons, down 1.0 percent month on month and up 22.8 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-July period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 20 million mt, rising by 2.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first seven months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 2.61 million metric tons, down 15.8 percent, while exports to China decreased by 8.0 percent to 3.08 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.37 million metric tons, down by 12.3 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 3.61 million metric tons, rising by 63.5 percent, while exports to the US totaled 662,144 metric tons, increasing by 17.8 percent, all year on year.