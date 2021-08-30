﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
<

Japan’s steel exports up 2.2 percent in January-July

Monday, 30 August 2021 12:10:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 3.06 million metric tons, down 1.0 percent month on month and up 22.8 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-July period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 20 million mt, rising by 2.2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. 

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first seven months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 2.61 million metric tons, down 15.8 percent, while exports to China decreased by 8.0 percent to 3.08 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.37 million metric tons, down by 12.3 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 3.61 million metric tons, rising by 63.5 percent, while exports to the US totaled 662,144 metric tons, increasing by 17.8 percent, all year on year. 

Exports

 

July (mt)

Change m-o-m (%)

January-July (mt)

Change y-o-y (%)

Semi-finished

325,336

-22.6

2,213,735

-15.8

Bars

61,358

-4.9

314,214

48.1

Wire rod

36,128

-32.7

318,900

61.7

Heavy plate

236,420

-5.4

1,479,845

-1.9

HRC

964,662

7.1

6,197,582

18.4

CRC

192,896

4.4

1,234,992

18.5

Galvanized sheet

208,216

0.9

1,494,255

23.2

 


Tags: crc  longs  galvanized  imp/exp statistics  Japan  plate  steelmaking  hrc  flats  Far East  wire rod  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24  Aug

Main steel products stocks in China almost stable in mid-August as HRC up, while rebar down
24  Aug

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.5 percent in mid-August
23  Aug

Japanese crude steel output down 1.3% in July from June
05  Aug

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 0.8% in late July
02  Aug

Japan’s steel exports down 0.8 percent in January-June