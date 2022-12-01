Japan’s steel exports down 6.5 percent in January-October

Thursday, 01 December 2022 13:33:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.48 million metric tons, rising by two percent month on month and dropping by 10.9 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-October period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 26.85 million mt, decreasing by 6.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first 10 months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 4.51 million metric tons, up 12.5 percent, while exports to China decreased by 21.8 percent to 3.37 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.55 million metric tons, down by 20.6 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 4.23 million metric tons, falling by 16.6 percent, while exports to the US totaled 1.02 million metric tons, increasing by 5.3 percent, all year on year.