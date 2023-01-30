Japan’s steel exports down 6.1 percent in 2022

Monday, 30 January 2023 11:27:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.67 million metric tons, falling by 3.7 percent month on month and by 4.9 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In 2022, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 32.30 million mt, decreasing by 6.1 percent compared to the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the given year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 5.43 million metric tons, up 10.9 percent, while exports to China decreased by 22.9 percent to 3.95 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.81 million metric tons, down by 22.7 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 5.04 million metric tons, falling by 15.0 percent, while exports to the US totaled 1.27 million metric tons, increasing by 7.6 percent, all year on year.