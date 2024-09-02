 |  Login 
Japan’s steel exports down 4.1 percent in January-July

Monday, 02 September 2024 11:44:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.89 million metric tons, increasing by 11.8 percent month on month and by 4.3 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-July period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 18.59 million mt, down by 4.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first seven months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 2.86 million metric tons, down 19.1 percent, while exports to China increased by 0.6 percent to 1.65 million metric tons. The export volume to Taiwan amounted to 1.05 million metric tons, up by 9.6 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 2.46 million metric tons, decreasing by 13.5 percent, while exports to the US totaled 726,297 metric tons, up by 3.1 percent, all year on year.

Exports      

       

July (mt) 

Change m-o-m (%)

January-July (mt)

Change y-o-y (%) 

Semi-finished      

326,040 

+52.2      

1,929,707 

+2.9

Bars      

5,897 

-26.3      

121,437

-43.9      

Wire rod      

36,889 

+3.6

244,149

+5.1      

Heavy plate      

259,627 

+22.7

1,594,085

-10.4      

HRC      

1,134,877 

+9.4      

6,950,780 

-5.4      

CRC      

129,425 

+11.5      

836,381 

-5.2    

Galvanized sheet      

164,482 

-3.9      

1,179,991 

-8.4     

Tags: Hrc Galvanized Plate Wire Rod Crc Flats Longs Semis Japan Far East Imp/exp Statistics 

