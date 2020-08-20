Japan's new ship export orders rise in July from June

Thursday, 20 August 2020 17:35:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters' Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in July this year rose by 37.3 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, remaining stable at eight ships, compared to June, totaling 469,750 gross tons, including three bulk carriers, four general cargo ships and a tanker.

In the first seven months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 74 ships with an aggregate of 3.41 million gross tons, down 35.8 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in July this year Japan delivered 13 ships for export, totaling 452,487 gross tons, compared to 38 ships totaling 1,825,279 gross tons recorded in June.

Meanwhile, in the first seven months of the current year, Japan delivered 179 ships for export, totaling 8,222,197 gross tons, rising by 3.7 percent year on year.