Japan’s new ship export orders rise in January from December

Friday, 19 February 2021 12:46:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in January this year rose by 37.3 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, increasing to 31 ships, compared to 18 ships recorded in December, totaling 1,208,650 gross tons, including 12 bulk carriers, 18 general cargo ships and one tanker.

On the other hand, in January this year Japan delivered 25 ships for export, totaling 1,016,840 gross tons, compared to nine ships totaling 365,252 gross tons recorded in December.