﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s new ship export orders rise in January from December

Friday, 19 February 2021 12:46:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in January this year rose by 37.3 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, increasing to 31 ships, compared to 18 ships recorded in December, totaling 1,208,650 gross tons, including 12 bulk carriers, 18 general cargo ships and one tanker.

On the other hand, in January this year Japan delivered 25 ships for export, totaling 1,016,840 gross tons, compared to nine ships totaling 365,252 gross tons recorded in December.


Tags: Japan  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Feb

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments up 11.4 percent in Nov from Oct
12  Feb

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 15.3 percent in November
05  Feb

Kobe Steel posts net profit for Apr-Dec, forecasts better earnings amid auto demand recovery
02  Feb

Japan’s steel scrap exports up 22.7 percent in 2020
22  Jan

Japanese crude steel output up 3.6% in December from November