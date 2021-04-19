﻿
Japan’s new ship export orders increase in March from February

Monday, 19 April 2021 11:35:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in March this year rose by 55.2 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, increasing to 28 ships, compared to 19 ships recorded in February, totaling 1.51 million gross tons, including 19 bulk carriers, five tankers and four general cargo ships.

In the first three months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 78 ships with an aggregate of 3.68 million gross tons, up 77.9 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in March this year Japan delivered 30 ships for export, totaling 1.41 million gross tons, compared to 15 ships totaling 675,172 gross tons recorded in February.

Meanwhile, in the first three months of the current year, Japan delivered 70 ships for export, totaling 3.11 million gross tons, falling by 25.6 percent year on year.


