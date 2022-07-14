Japan’s new ship export orders increase in June from May

Thursday, 14 July 2022 11:05:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in June this year rose by 36.0 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, rising to 38 ships, compared to 20 ships recorded in May, totaling 1.60 million gross tons, including 24 bulk carriers, 11 general cargo ships and three tankers.

In the first six months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 164 ships with an aggregate of 7.46 million gross tons, down 19.2 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in the given month, Japan delivered 16 ships for export, totaling 580,017 gross tons, compared to 14 ships totaling 566,201 gross tons recorded in May.

Meanwhile, in the January-June period this year, Japan delivered 90 ships for export, totaling 4.13 million gross tons, falling by 23.0 percent year on year.