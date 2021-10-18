Japan’s new ship export orders fall in September from August

Monday, 18 October 2021 11:15:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in September this year fell by 23.0 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, decreasing to 22 ships, compared to 27 ships recorded in August, totaling 935,550 gross tons, including 19 bulk carriers, two tankers and one other ship.

In the first nine months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 248 ships with an aggregate of 12.21 million gross tons, up 150.8 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in September this year Japan delivered 15 ships for export, totaling 944,424 gross tons, compared to 19 ships totaling 1.04 million gross tons recorded in August.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of the current year, Japan delivered 172 ships for export, totaling 8.07 million gross tons, falling by 14.5 percent year on year.