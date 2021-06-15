Japan’s new ship export orders fall in May from April

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 11:33:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in May this year fell by 0.7 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, increasing to 33 ships, compared to 15 ships recorded in April, totaling 1.71 million gross tons, including 28 bulk carriers, one tanker and four general cargo ships.

In the first five months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 126 ships with an aggregate of 7.13 million gross tons, up 174.3 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in May this year Japan delivered 20 ships for export, totaling 906,025 gross tons, compared to 11 ships totaling 400,288 gross tons recorded in April.

Meanwhile, in the first five months of the current year, Japan delivered 101 ships for export, totaling 4.41 million gross tons, falling by 25.8 percent year on year.