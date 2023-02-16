﻿
English
Japan’s new ship export orders drop in January from December

Thursday, 16 February 2023 11:25:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in January this year moved down by 23.2 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, dropping to 29 ships, compared to 42 ships recorded in December last year, totaling 1.14 million gross tons, including 21 bulk carriers, five general cargo ships and three tankers.

On the other hand, in the given month, Japan delivered 22 ships for export, totaling 957,647 gross tons, compared to six ships totaling 149,062 gross tons recorded in December.


Tags: Japan Far East Shipbuilding Imp/exp Statistics 

