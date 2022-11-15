Japan’s new ship export orders decrease in October from September

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 11:03:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in October this year moved down by 58.3 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, dropping to 10 ships, compared to 16 ships recorded in September, totaling 217,470 gross tons, including seven bulk carriers and three general cargo ships.

In the first 10 months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 224 ships with an aggregate of 9.64 million gross tons, down 27.6 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in the given month, Japan delivered 16 ships for export, totaling 746,274 gross tons, compared to 16 ships totaling 743,004 gross tons recorded in September.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period this year, Japan delivered 152 ships for export, totaling 7.41 million gross tons, falling by 15.8 percent year on year.