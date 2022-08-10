Japan’s new ship export orders decrease in July from June

Wednesday, 10 August 2022 11:20:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Japan Ship Exporters’ Association (JSEA), Japanese new ship export orders in July this year declined by 40.9 percent on tonnage basis compared to the previous month, dropping to 19 ships, compared to 38 ships recorded in June, totaling 943,700 gross tons, including 15 bulk carriers, three general cargo ships and one tanker.

In the first seven months of this year, Japanese shipbuilders received new export orders for a total of 183 ships with an aggregate of 8.41 million gross tons, down 16.4 percent year on year.

On the other hand, in the given month, Japan delivered 16 ships for export, totaling 1.21 million gross tons, compared to 16 ships totaling 580,017 gross tons recorded in June.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period this year, Japan delivered 106 ships for export, totaling 5.34 million gross tons, falling by 12.2 percent year on year.