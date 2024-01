Monday, 29 January 2024 11:29:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Japan-based steelmaker Kyoei Steel has announced that it has begun construction of a new rolling mill at its Vietnamese subsidiary Vietnam Italy Steel. The new rolling mill is expected to further strengthen the company’s competitiveness.

The rolling mill, which is planned to have annual production capacity of 500,000-800,000 mt of long products, is scheduled to start production operations in April 2025.