Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 15.3 percent in September

Monday, 15 November 2021 14:27:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments increased by 13.9 percent compared to the previous month and were up by 15.3 percent compared to the same month of 2020, amounting to 746,558 metric tons. 69 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 31 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In September, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 811,279 mt, rising by 16.1 percent month on month and up by 19.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in September, Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.37 million mt, rising by 4.5 percent from the previous month and increasing by 12.3 percent year on year. 27 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 73 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.38 million mt, decreasing by 4.1 percent month on month and up by 30.2 percent year on year.


