Japan's HRP and HRS shipments down 14.5 percent in May

Tuesday, 21 July 2020 15:11:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet shipments decreased by 6.4 percent compared to the previous month and were down by 14.5 percent compared to the same month of 2019, amounting to 682,000 metric tons. 74 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 26 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. Meanwhile, in May, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 686,000 mt, falling by 0.9 percent month on month and down by 16.4 percent year on year

Meanwhile, in May, Japan's hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 994,000 mt, declining by 27.6 percent from the previous month and falling by 30.1 percent year on year. 16 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 84 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan's hot rolled strip production amounted to 932,000 mt, decreasing by 22.2 percent month on month and down by 32.4 percent year on year.


