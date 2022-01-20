Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 15 percent in November

Thursday, 20 January 2022 10:37:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments decreased by 7.4 percent compared to the previous month and were up by 15.0 percent compared to the same month of 2020, amounting to 756,982 metric tons. 71 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 29 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In November, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 755,942 mt, falling by 4.3 percent month on month and up by 18.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in November, Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.35 million mt, rising by three percent from the previous month and increasing by 16.3 percent year on year. 26 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 74 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.36 million mt, decreasing by 2.1 percent month on month and up by 8.8 percent year on year.