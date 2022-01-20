﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 15 percent in November

Thursday, 20 January 2022 10:37:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments decreased by 7.4 percent compared to the previous month and were up by 15.0 percent compared to the same month of 2020, amounting to 756,982 metric tons. 71 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 29 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In November, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 755,942 mt, falling by 4.3 percent month on month and up by 18.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in November, Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.35 million mt, rising by three percent from the previous month and increasing by 16.3 percent year on year. 26 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 74 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.36 million mt, decreasing by 2.1 percent month on month and up by 8.8 percent year on year.


Tags: Far East  Japan  production  plate  flats  hrc  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

17 Jan

Japanese auto output down 2.3 percent in January-October
12 Jan

Turkey’s HRC exports down 10.5 percent in January-November
28 Dec

Japan’s industrial output up 1.1 percent in October from September
27 Dec

Japan’s steel exports up 6.8 percent in January-November
23 Dec

Japanese crude steel output down 2.2% in November from October