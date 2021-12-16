Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 13.6 percent in October

Thursday, 16 December 2021 11:07:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments increased by 9.4 percent compared to the previous month and were up by 13.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020, amounting to 817,536 metric tons. 73 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 27 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In October, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 790,136 mt, falling by 2.6 percent month on month and up by 20.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in October, Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.35 million mt, falling by 1.4 percent from the previous month and increasing by 3.8 percent year on year. 28 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 72 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.42 million mt, increasing by 2.8 percent month on month and up by 14.5 percent year on year.