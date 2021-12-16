﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments up 13.6 percent in October

Thursday, 16 December 2021 11:07:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments increased by 9.4 percent compared to the previous month and were up by 13.6 percent compared to the same month of 2020, amounting to 817,536 metric tons. 73 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 27 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In October, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 790,136 mt, falling by 2.6 percent month on month and up by 20.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in October, Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.35 million mt, falling by 1.4 percent from the previous month and increasing by 3.8 percent year on year. 28 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 72 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.42 million mt, increasing by 2.8 percent month on month and up by 14.5 percent year on year.


Tags: flats  production  Japan  plate  Far East  hrc  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13 Dec

Malaysia-based Eastern Steel to produce HRC in 2023
03 Dec

Ex-Japan HRC prices post sharp drop, sales focus on Latin America
01 Dec

Japan’s industrial output down 5.4 percent in September from August
29 Nov

Japan’s steel exports up 5.8 percent in January-October
22 Nov

Japanese crude steel output up 1% in October from September