Japan's HRP and HRS shipments down 22.7 percent in June

Tuesday, 25 August 2020 18:30:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet shipments decreased by 1.3 percent compared to the previous month and were down by 22.7 percent compared to the same month of 2019, amounting to 673,000 metric tons. 74 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 26 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. Meanwhile, in June, Japan's hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 666,000 mt, falling by 2.9 percent month on month and down by 22.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in June, Japan's hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 894,000 mt, declining by 10.2 percent from the previous month and falling by 34.5 percent year on year. 24 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 76 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan's hot rolled strip production amounted to one million mt, increasing by 7.3 percent month on month and down by 32.6 percent year on year.


