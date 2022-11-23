Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments down 0.1 percent in Sept from Aug

Wednesday, 23 November 2022 12:06:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments dropped by 0.1 percent compared to the previous month and by six percent from 746,814 mt recorded in the same month of 2021, amounting to 701,973 metric tons. 72.1 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 27.9 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 722,315 mt, increasing by one percent month on month and declining by 11.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in September Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.11 million mt, moving up by 4.5 percent from the previous month and dropping by 19.0 percent year on year. 22.5 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 77.5 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.05 million mt, decreasing by 17.2 percent month on month and by 24.1 percent year on year.