Japan’s HRP and HRS shipments decline in Jan from Dec

Friday, 18 March 2022 15:35:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet shipments decreased by 2.0 percent compared to the previous month and were up by 25.4 percent compared to the same month of 2021, amounting to 761,444 metric tons. 77.2 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 22.7 percent were made to the export markets, according to the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF) data. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled plate and sheet production amounted to 765,498 mt, dropping by 2.0 percent month on month and up by 17.6 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in January Japan’s hot rolled strip shipments amounted to 1.26 million mt, falling by 3.3 percent from the previous month and by 2.2 percent year on year. 29.2 percent of shipments were made to the domestic market, while the remaining 70.7 percent were made to the export markets. In the given month, Japan’s hot rolled strip production amounted to 1.13 million mt, decreasing by 17.6 percent month on month and by 16.6 percent year on year.