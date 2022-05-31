Japan’s steel exports down 2.1 percent in Jan-Apr

Tuesday, 31 May 2022 12:14:13 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.73 million metric tons, dropping by 13.2 percent month on month and by 0.3 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-April period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 10.84 million mt, falling by 2.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first four months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 1.87 million metric tons, up 35.7 percent, while exports to China decreased by 13.9 percent to 1.47 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 637,672 metric tons, down by 17.1 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 1.60 million metric tons, falling by 19.6 percent, while exports to the US totaled 389,772 metric tons, increasing by 14.9 percent, all year on year.