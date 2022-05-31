﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 2.1 percent in Jan-Apr

Tuesday, 31 May 2022 12:14:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 2.73 million metric tons, dropping by 13.2 percent month on month and by 0.3 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-April period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 10.84 million mt, falling by 2.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first four months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 1.87 million metric tons, up 35.7 percent, while exports to China decreased by 13.9 percent to 1.47 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 637,672 metric tons, down by 17.1 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 1.60 million metric tons, falling by 19.6 percent, while exports to the US totaled 389,772 metric tons, increasing by 14.9 percent, all year on year. 

Exports

 

April (mt)

Change m-o-m (%)

January-April (mt)

Change y-o-y (%)

Semi-finished

253,906

-1.5

1,037,061

-10.1

Bars

53,081

-23.9

201,047

+45.0

Wire rod

37,865

-11.5

152,064

-16.7

Heavy plate

206,448

-23.0

920,429

+15.7

HRC

978,586

-9.6

3,679,150

+6.7

CRC

137,236

-26.0

617,507

-10.4

Galvanized sheet

169,797

-11.2

679,419

-22.0

Tags: Galvanized crc Plate Wire Rod Hrc Longs flats Japan Far East Steelmaking imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

30 Aug

Japan’s steel exports up 2.2 percent in January-July
02 Oct

Japan’s steel exports up 1.3 percent in August
01 Oct

Japan’s steel exports down slightly in August from July
03 Sep

Japan’s steel exports up 2.2 percent in July over June
01 Aug

Japan’s steel exports up four percent in H1
01 Jun

Japan’s steel exports down 21 percent in Apr from Mar
02 May

Japan increases its steel exports in Mar over Feb
02 Apr

Japan’s steel exports up 9.5 percent in Feb over Jan
01 Feb

Japan’s steel exports down five percent in 2011
05 Jan

Japan’s steel exports down 10 percent in Nov from Oct