Japan’s steel exports up 0.1 percent in January-May

Thursday, 30 June 2022 12:25:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Japan’s iron and steel product exports amounted to 3.02 million metric tons, rising by 10.6 percent month on month and by 8.6 percent year on year, according to the customs statistics released by the Japan Iron and Steel Federation (JISF).

In the January-May period this year, Japanese iron and steel product exports amounted to 13.86 million mt, increasing by 0.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Regarding Japan’s major iron and steel product export markets, in the first five months this year the country’s iron and steel exports to South Korea totaled 2.33 million metric tons, up 36.6 percent, while exports to China decreased by 15.1 percent to 1.82 million metric tons, the export volume to Taiwan amounted to 796,189 metric tons, down by 17.5 percent, exports to Thailand totaled 2.09 million metric tons, falling by 15.0 percent, while exports to the US totaled 489,618 metric tons, increasing by 2.9 percent, all year on year. 

Exports

 

May (mt)

Change m-o-m (%)

January-May (mt)

Change y-o-y (%)

Semi-finished

280,198

+10.4

1,317,259

-10.3

Bars

52,840

-0.5

253,887

+34.8

Wire rod

41,585

+9.8

193,649

-15.5

Heavy plate

240,666

+16.6

1,161,095

+16.9

HRC

1,088,074

+11.2

4,767,223

+10.0

CRC

174,902

+27.4

792,409

-7.6

Galvanized sheet

172,353

+1.5

851,771

-21.2

